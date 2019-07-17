PM receives HSC results

DHAKA, July 17, 2019 (BSS) – The results of this year’s Higher Secondary

Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations were handed over to Prime

Minister Sheikh Hasina today.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni handed over a summary of the results to the

premier at her official Ganabhaban residence here this morning.

Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), Alim, HSC Vocational, HSC (Business

Management) and Diploma in Business Studies (DIBS) examinations were held

under eight general education boards, madrasa and technical education boards

from April 1 to May 23.

A total of 9,88,172 students passed the exams out of 13, 36, 629 appeared

from 10 education boards, including Madrasa Education Board and Technical

Education Board.

The combined pass rate of all the 10 education boards is 73.93 percent, and

a total of 47,286 students obtained GPA (grade point average)-5.

The pass rate in eight education boards is 71.85 percent, while 88.56

percent came out successful in madrasa education board and it is 82.62

percent in technical education board.

Later, the chairmen of 10 education boards handed over results of their

respective boards to the prime minister.

The premier later published the results digitally by pressing a button of a

laptop.

PM’s Principal Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman conducted the function, while

Deputy Minister for Education Barrister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel,

Senior Secretary of Secondary and Higher Secondary Division under the

Education Ministry Sohrab Hossain and PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim were

present, among others.

The education minister will formally publish the results of HSC and

equivalent examinations-2019 at a press conference at 12.30pm in the

conference room of the Education Ministry at Bangladesh Secretariat.

Examinees will get their results from respective examination centres or

educational institutions, websites of respective centres, and through

internet and mobile phones.