Kamal lauds BGB’s contribution to protect country’s border

DHAKA, July 16, 2019 (BSS) – Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today lauded the contribution of the members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to protect the country’s border saying the important and great responsibility for protecting the country’s border is entrusted to them.

“BGB’s success in preventing smuggling, women, children and drug trafficking in line with protecting the border is commendable in spite of having various restrictions,” he said.

He said this as the chief guest at a prize giving ceremony of the BGB members, organized at the Bir Uttam Fazlur Rahman Khandakar auditorium at Pilkhana in the city.

He said BGB members also worked hard to help holding the 11th parliamentary elections and upazila elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

BGB Director General Major General Md Shafeenul Islam was present on the occasion, among others.

During the programme, the minister gave medals to 46 members of BGB under four categories for their courageous and brilliant acts in 2018.

Of them, 9 BGB officials received the Border Guard Bangladesh Medal (BGBM) while 15 officials got the President Border Guard Medal (PBGM).

Besides, two BGB officials received the BGBM (service) Medal and 20 others got the PBGM (service) Medal.