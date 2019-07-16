Export earnings surpassed in FY19

DHAKA, July 16, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh’s overall export earnings surpassed the target of 44 billion in the last fiscal year (FY) 2018-19 by 5.39 percent to reach at 46.37 billion.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi today revealed it at a press conference organized to announce the export performance of last fiscal.

The export earnings were 13.06 percent higher than that of $41 billion export earnings in fiscal 2017-18.

Export earnings from goods stood at $ 40.54 billion, recording a 10.55 percent growth over than that of $36.67 billion in previous fiscal.

Earnings from service sectors reached at $ 5.83 billion which was 32.34 percent higher than that of $ 4.34 billion in fiscal 2017-18.

The government has a target of $ 60 billion export earnings by 2021 out of which $50 billion have been targeted to achieve through readymade garment exports, said Tipu Munshi.

“We are moving forward to the target and hopeful to achieve it,” he added.