Joy to launch NID verification gateway tomorrow

DHAKA, July 16, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister’s ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy will open a gateway server to verification of national identity (NID) card in an easier and faster way tomorrow.

The inaugural ceremony will be held at the ICT Division at 3pm with State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak in the chair, said a press release.

The server “porichoy.hov.bd”, connected with the Election Commission’s national database, will help public, private organizations provide services by verifying NID of their subscribers.

Currently, service providers take 3-5 days to verify NID in providing different services. Now they will get NID verification results automatically by connecting the gateway.

The gateway will help NID verification to open bank account, digital wallet account or other services. It will prevent forgery of NID, make services safer and maintain security and privacy.