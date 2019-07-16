Spl cell to be formed at AG office: Anisul

DHAKA, July 16, 2019 (BSS) – Law, Justice and parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said a special cell will be formed at Attorney General (AG) office to inform deputy commissioners (DCs) about High Court cases related to government’s interest.

“We would form the cell with five to seven assistant attorney generals, which would play an important role in increasing contact between AG office and DCs and to ensure quick disposal of cases,” Anisul told newsmen at the secretariat this afternoon.

The law minister earlier addressed fifth session related to his ministry at the ongoing DC Conference 2019 at the at the cabinet division conference room.

While replying a question on killing of a man inside courtroom in Cumilla, Anisul Huq said he has talked to superintendant of local police after the incident and asked him to increase security of courts.

“Not only Cumilla, security of courts across the country would be raised,” he said.

Presided over by Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam, the session was attended by Law and Justice Division Secretary Abu Saleh Sheikh Md Zahirul Haque, senior officials of cabinet division and law ministry and all divisional and deputy commissioners.