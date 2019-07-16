Mohammedan win battle of prestige in BPL

DHAKA, July 16, 2019(BSS) – Mohammedan Sporting Club won the battle of prestige as they dumped their arch-rival Abahani Limited by 4-0 goals in the crucial match of Bangladesh Premier League Football held on Tuesday at Bangabandhu National Stadium.

It was also a sweet revenge for Mohammedan following their 3-0 defeat to Abahani in the first leg.

Abahani went to the field today with a complex calculation as if they could win the match against Mohammedan, they would stay in the championship race but all are shattered when Mohammedans probably played their best game today in the season following their ten defeats in the league.

The defeat means the six times league champions Abahani Limited crushed out from the championship race.

In the day’s match, Toklis Ahmed scored a brace in the 17th and 45+2nd minutes while Souleamane and Zahid Hasan Amily netted one goal each for traditional black and white Motijheel outfit in the 50th and 65th minutes respectively.

With this win, Mohammedan took their tally to 20 points from 20 matches while Abahani remained at 51 points from 21 outings.

Prior to the second match, old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society registered a 3-2 goal victory over Team Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation held at the same venue.

In the day’s match, Siyo Junapio scored a brace in the 2nd and 50th minute while Raqibul scored the other one goal for Rahmatganj in the 17th minute.

On the other hand, Al Amin and Otabek netted one goal each for BJMC in the 58th and 70th minutes respectively.

Meanwhile, at Shahaed Bhulu Stadium, Raphael slammed a brilliant hat-trick as Sheikh Russel Krira Chaka earned a 4-0 goal victory over NoFel Sporting Club.

Apart from Raphael’s hat-trick with three goals in the 44th, 81st and 85th minutes, Biplo supported him with a lone goal in the 24th minute for Sheikh Russel. At Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj, Arambagh Krira Sangha came from behind to forced Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra to play a 1-1 goal draw.

In the day’s proceeding, Emily put Arambagh ahead in the 66th minute while Camara scored the equalizer for Muktis in the 84th minute of the match.