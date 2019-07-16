DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir sued on bribery charges

DHAKA, July 16, 2019 (BSS) – The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today filed a case against suspended Deputy Inspector General of Police Mizanur Rahman and ACC director Enamul Basir on bribery charges.

ACC director Sheikh Md Fanafilla lodged the case with Dhaka zila office of the national graft-graft watchdog, ACC spokesman and deputy director Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya told BSS.

Earlier, the ACC initiated a probe against DIG Mizan for allegedly accumulating illegal wealth and it’s the then director Basir were appointed as an inquiry officer to probe the allegation.

But, Mizan later in a television interview claimed that Basir took Tk 40 lakh in bribes from him, alluring that he would be given a clean chit. Basir also divulged probe details during the investigation.

Audio clips of mobile conversations between Mizan and Basir were aired on television. But, Basir refused the conversation, saying Mizan had supplied a forged clip to a television channel, using an imitation of his voice.

Basir was removed from his office after the allegations surfaced and the ACC formed a three-member team, led by Fanafilla, to probe the bribery allegations.

During the probe, the ACC team sent the audio clips of mobile conversations between Mizan and Basir to the authorities concerned for forensic test and found their involvement in exchange of bribes.