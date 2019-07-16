Taijul marks his ODI return with four-for in Bengaluru

DHAKA, July 16, 2019 (BSS) – Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam marked his ODI return to national team after two years as he claimed a four-for to help visiting BCB XI restrict Dr. DY Patil Cricket Academy 300-8 on day one in their second four-day match at the Dr. (capt.)K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament, considered as Mini Ranji Trophy at M Chiannswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

After this match, Taijul will straight join the side in Sri Lanka from here. But the left-arm spinner, who was the replacement of Shakib Al Hasan, looked to continue his rich vein of form.

He snapped up 8-89 in the first match against Vidarbha Cricket Association and was unstoppable in the second match too.

However he was bit expensive in the match as he gave away 135 runs to purchase those four wickets in 30 overs.

Ashay Sardeshi carried DY Patil Academy amid Taijul’s blow and remained not out on 112. Much will depend on his how far his team would go in the first innings.

Subham Ranjane was the other notable scorer with 50 and added 86-run with Sardesai for the fourth wicket to recover from the collapse after the side precariously was placed at 98-3.

Aman Khan was the other notable scorer with 43.

Alongside Taijul, pace bowler Taskin Ahmed also showed an impressive performance, with 19-5-33-2.