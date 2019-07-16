Quake off Indonesia’s Bali causes minor damage, sparks panic

DENPASAR, Indonesia, July 16, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – A strong earthquake struck

off the Indonesian holiday island of Bali on Tuesday, the United States

Geological Survey said, causing residents to flee their homes and damaging

several buildings.

The quake, which had a magnitude of 5.7, hit at 7.18am local time (0018

GMT) and was centred 82.1 kilometres (50.9 miles) southwest of the island’s

capital Denpasar, according to the USGS.

The tremor, which was felt as far away as Banyuwangi on the neighbouring

island of Java, struck relatively deep at 91 kilometres and no tsunami

warning was issued.

Residents of Bali described panic as the quake hit.

“I was carrying my baby when I felt the jolt — it was strong, I ran

outside immediately and saw many people were already fleeing to the street,”

Denpasar resident Komang Sudiani told AFP.

Photos circulated by Indonesia’s disaster agency showed minor damage to

shop fronts and temples on the predominantly Hindu island.

“We have received reports of damage such as fallen roof tiles and broken

glass in several houses and offices,” Rahmat Triyono, the head of the

agency’s earthquake and tsunami division, said in a statement.

More than 20 homes, schools, temples and offices were moderately damaged

by the tremor, predominantly in Badung district, near the tourist hub of

Kuta, Bali authorities said.

No casualties have been reported in the disaster.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its

position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where tectonic plates collide.

On Sunday, a powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit the remote Maluku

island chain in eastern Indonesia, killing three people and damaging nearly

1,000 houses.

Last year, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on

Sulawesi island killed more than 2,200 people, with another thousand declared

missing.

On December 26, 2004, a devastating 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck off

the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 across the

Indian Ocean region, including around 170,000 in Indonesia.