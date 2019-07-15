Ershad’s body to be taken to Rangpur tomorrow

DHAKA, July 15, 2019 (BSS) – The body of Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and Jatiya Party Chairman Hussain Mohammad Ershad will be taken to Rangpur tomorrow at 10.00 in the morning.

Party sources said that his body will be flown to Rangpur tomorrow by a helicopter and a namaz-e janaza will be held at Rangpur Eidgah Maidan. Later, his body will be brought back to Dhaka and will be buried at the Army Graveyard.

Earlier, his second namaz-e janaza was held today at the South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad in the morning and third one was held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Asr prayers.

The body has been kept at the mortuary of CMH.

Ershad, also a former president of the country, died at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) here on July 14, at the age of 89 years.