PM donates Tk 3.63 crore to different individuals, organisations

DHAKA, July 15, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today gave financial of Taka three crore and 63 lakh to different individuals and organisations.

They included gallantry award-recipient freedom fighters and their successors, war-wounded freedom fighters, Awami League leaders and workers, artistes and players.

The prime minister handed over cheques for the donation to them at her official Ganabhaban residence here this afternoon.

Sheikh Hasina donated Taka one crore to Dinajpur District Bar Association for construction of its building, while she gave Tk 36 lakh to gallantry award-recipient freedom fighters and their successors.

The prime minister also donated Taka two crore and 27 lakh to Awami League leaders and workers, artistes and players.