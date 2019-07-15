BNP’s anarchy will not be tolerated: Hasan

DHAKA, July 15, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister and Awami League Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today warned if BNP carries out any anarchy in the name of divisional rallies, it will not be tolerated.

“Stern actions will be taken against the offenders to save the properties of people and check the loss and damage of the state if BNP resorts to any anarchy in the name of divisional rallies,” he said while addressing a rally on the Food Place ground at Chauddagram upazila in Cumilla, a handout said.

Chaired by Chauddagram AL president and upazila chairman Abdus Sobhan Bhuiyan, the rally was addressed, among others, by former Railways Minister Mujibul Haque, Chauddagram AL general secretary Mizanur Rahman, former Chauddagram upazila chairman ATM Bahar and Cumilla Zila AL joint secretary Sajjad Hussain, among others, spoke at the rally.

Dr Hasan said the anti-liberation forces tried many times to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, but she never feared their threats.

Highlighting the country’s development that took place during the AL regime, he said Bangladesh is now a role model of development under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Noting that Digital Bangladesh is now a reality, no more a dream; the information minister said the country has experienced a charter of change under her leadership.