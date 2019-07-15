DCs asked to prioritize monitoring of PM’s 10 special initiatives

DHAKA, July 15, 2019 (BSS) – The government today asked all deputy commissioners (DCs) to prioritize monitoring of the works of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Ten Special Initiatives and the ongoing 10 mega projects taken by the government.

The directives came from a session of the ongoing DC conference at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) which was chaired by PM’s Principal Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman, said a press release.

The PM’s principal secretary urged the DCs to remain alert in all issues as representatives of the government.

Different issues including special economic zone, rehabilitation of beggars, investment, Ashrayan project, private-public partnership and monitoring of NGO activities were discussed in the meeting.

Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) secretary, heads of different divisions and agencies under PMO and representatives were present on the occasion.