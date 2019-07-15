Maizbhandar Darbar demands punitive actions against child abusers

DHAKA, July 15, 2019 (BSS) – The Islamic spiritual hub of Maizbhandar Darbar today demanded maximum punitive actions against abuse and torture of children and women, calling such phenomenon reflection of extreme value erosions among some people in the society.

“These incidents (rape and torture of children and women) are examples of value erosions in our society . . . the culprits must be exposed to maximum punitive actions,” incumbent leader of the Darbar Syed Saifuddin Ahmed Maizbhandari said in a statement.

Simultaneously, he said, a massive social campaign appeared crucial to regenerate values particularly among youngsters instilling among them the spiritual thoughts so no such incident was repeated.

“The atmosphere must be created where the women and children could live and move around fearlessly,” he said.

The statement came a day after Anjuman-E-Rahmania Mainia Maizbhandaria and its associated Youth Forum, Children Forum and Women’s Forum led by Ahmed staged a human chain in front of the Jatiya Press Club demanding punitive actions against child abusers and rapists.