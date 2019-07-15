Khokon urges media not to spread panic about Dengue

DHAKA, July 15, 2019 (BSS) – Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Mohammed Sayeed Khokon today said called upon the journalists to refrain from spreading confusion or panic about the Dengue fever.

“According to ICDDR’B, three persons died of Dengue fever this year. But some media carried news that 11 persons died of Dengue. You (media) should refrain from presenting such reports that could create panic among people,” he said.

The mayor was addressing the inaugural ceremony of “Special First Aid Fortnight 2019” arranged by DSCC at the Nagar Bhaban.

Khokon said DSCC remained prepared to provide its maximum efforts in preventing Dengue outbreak and giving health services.

“A total of 67 medical teams have been formed. Health workers will provide services free of cost at 476 educational, social and cultural institutions in different areas,” he said.

The mayor said if the health workers think patients should be taken to hospitals, they will take measures while if they think it is possible to provide treatment keeping the patients at home, they will do so.

Khokon said the number of Dengue patients is higher but the Chikungunya patients are lesser this year.

He urged the citizens not to be frightened of Dengue as it is curable.

“There is no reason to be panicked. We are giving all-out efforts. Mosquito insecticides are being sprayed every alleyway and lane in DSCC area, he said.

Khokon said camps are being set up at different educational institutions while priests and other religious clerics are also conducting consciousness raising campaign against the Dengue menace.

He said around 4247 citizens received treatment at different hospitals for Dengue fever in the city this year but most of them came from different parts of the country.

The mayor said there were 84 Dengue patients in DSCC from July 7 to July 14. Of them, 34 patients are still receiving treatment and the number of the patients is decreasing gradually, he added.

He said health workers will go to home of the patients if they call at the hotline 09611000999.

The mayor said measures will be taken this month to destroy breeding sites of mosquitoes.

DSCC Chief Health Officer Brig Gen Sharif Ahmed addressed the function with DSCC Chief Executive Officer Mostafizur Rahman in the chair.