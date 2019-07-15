Protecting wild life, bird for ecological balance stressed

RAJSHAHI, July 15, 2019 (BSS)- Villagers and development activists at a community level awareness meeting have unanimously stressed the need for

protecting wild life and birds for maintaining ecological balance.

They mentioned that wild life and birds play a pivotal role in sustainable development of the nation. So, all the government and non-government entities concerned should come forward and work together to protect them from further degradation.

Bangladesh Resource Centre for Indigenous Knowledge (BARCIK) organized the meeting at Bilnepalpara village under Paba Upazila in the district yesterday afternoon. Some of the village-level farmers, youths and women

organizations supported the meeting.

BARCIK Regional Coordinator Shahidul Islam and its Research Associate Amrita Kumar Sarker, General Secretary of Bilnepalpara Farmers Club Nurul

Islam and President of Women Organization Sultana Khatun, among others, addressed the meeting.

The meeting pressed home the demands of ensuring food security and habitat of wild life and birds.

Shahidul Islam stressed the need for protecting and preserving wild animals anyhow to have a better environment with bio-diversity. “Wild life populations are on the verge of extinction due to various threats including poaching, habitat loss and overuse of natural resources,” he said.

If such the trend continues, they will disappear from the environment in near future,” he added.

He called for full-length enforcement of the existing laws to protect the wild life. He also underscored the need for generating public awareness to protect the wild animals.

Islam urged the youths to give information about the law violators to

the law enforcers in this regard.