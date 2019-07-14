DU signs agreement with Sunlife Insurance Company

DHAKA, July 14, 2019 (BSS) – University of Dhaka (DU) and Sunlife Insurance
Company Ltd. today signed an agreement to provide insurance coverage to its
teachers, officers and employees.
Treasurer of DU Prof Dr Md Kamal Uddin and Managing Director of Sunlife
Insurance Company Ltd. AKM Shariful Islam signed the agreement on behalf of
their respective sides at the VC’s lounge on the campus, said a press release
here today.
DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, Pro-Vice Chancellor
(Administration) Prof Dr Muhammad Samad, Chairperson of Sunlife Insurance
Company Prof Rubina Malek, Acting Registrar Md Enamuzzaman and officials from
both sides were present at the signing ceremony.
Under the agreement, Sunlife Insurance Company Ltd. will pay a fixed amount
at a time to DU teachers, officers and employees, who die during their
service period.