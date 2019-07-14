DU signs agreement with Sunlife Insurance Company

DHAKA, July 14, 2019 (BSS) – University of Dhaka (DU) and Sunlife Insurance

Company Ltd. today signed an agreement to provide insurance coverage to its

teachers, officers and employees.

Treasurer of DU Prof Dr Md Kamal Uddin and Managing Director of Sunlife

Insurance Company Ltd. AKM Shariful Islam signed the agreement on behalf of

their respective sides at the VC’s lounge on the campus, said a press release

here today.

DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, Pro-Vice Chancellor

(Administration) Prof Dr Muhammad Samad, Chairperson of Sunlife Insurance

Company Prof Rubina Malek, Acting Registrar Md Enamuzzaman and officials from

both sides were present at the signing ceremony.

Under the agreement, Sunlife Insurance Company Ltd. will pay a fixed amount

at a time to DU teachers, officers and employees, who die during their

service period.