Hasan for environment-friendly infrastructure at JU

SAVAR, July 14, 2019 (BSS)- Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today underscored the need for ensuring environment-friendly infrastructure development on the Jahangirnagar University (JU) campus to keep up ecological balance there.

“The mist-covered green landscape of the university, the lone residential campus of Bangladesh, has a large number of lakes and bushes, and it provides a safe sanctuary for the migratory birds . . . So we should make an environment-friendly campus,” he said.

The minister came up with the remarks while addressing the freshers’ reception of Environmental Science department at JU at the seminar room of Jahir Raihan auditorium this evening.

Dr Hasan said the government has approved Taka 1445 cores for infrastructure development of this university. “I would like to urge the university authority to construct the new buildings protecting environment”, the minister said.

Urging students to learn how to dream, Dr Hasan said dream is a must for human being.

Otherwise, none can move ahead, he said, adding that efforts must be made to make the dream true.

“If you don’t make efforts then your dream would not come true,” he said.

The minister also urged the students to nurture dream not only for themselves but also for the society as well.

Dr, Hasan, also the publicity and publication secretary of Awami League, advised the students to engage themselves in various socio-cultural activities side by side with their studies.

He said, “Life is a battle field. Dream and goal must have to be fixed up to attain success in life. Good academic result is not one and only matter to achieve success in life but there should also have extra and co-curricular activities in students’ life.”

JU Vice Chancellor Professor Farzana Islam addressed the function as the special guest with Chairman of JU Environmental Sciences department Professor Dr Amir Hossain Bhuyan in the chair.

Noted scientist Professor A A Mamun, Professor Khabir Uddin, Dean of JU Law and Justice Faculty Professor Bashir Ahmed, JU Proctor S M Feroz Ul Hasan and Professor Ali Azam Talukder were present at the programme, among others.