Authorities asked to control heavy vehicle movement over Teesta Barrage

DHAKA, July 14, 2019 (BSS) – The Ministry of Water Resources has directed the authorities concerned and local administration to take necessary measures

to control the movement of heavy vehicles over the Teesta Barrage.

Water Resources Secretary Kabir Bin Anwar came up with the directives during his visit to the Teesta Barrage yesterday, said a press release of the ministry today.

Speaking on the occasion, Anwar urged local people to play a responsible role so that heavy vehicles cannot ply over the barrage.

He asked the barrage authorities to install iron bars near the barrage aiming to control the plying of heavy vehicles over it.

The Teesta Barrage is one of the key point installations (KPIs) in the country. Although light vehicles are allowed to run over the barrage, there is a restriction on heavy vehicles’ movement.

Movement of heavy vehicles is prohibited since a crack was spotted near the gate no. 42 of the barrage in March 2014 due to rampant movement of

overloaded vehicles.