PM asks DCs to work sincerely for accelerated development

DHAKA, July 14, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the

deputy commissioners (DCs) to further speed up their activities to keep up

the ongoing development spree to make Bangladesh a developed and prosperous

country.

“It is absolutely needed to maintain the pace of the ongoing development

of the country to transform Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous one by

2041. You (DCs) should work keeping it in mind,” she said while inaugurating

the five-day DCs Conference at her office here.

The premier said that the progress of the country should be continued to

achieve the cherished goal of independence and make Bangladesh a poverty and

hunger free nation.

“We are running the country with a specific target to turn it into a

developed and prosperous one and want to take it (the country) in a dignified

position for which we have formulated the plan as well as budget,” she said.

In this context, she said that the poverty rate has already been reduced

and it can be further reduced by 2 or 3 percent by 2021 to make the

Bangladesh’s poverty rate at least less than one percent than the USA as its

current poverty rate is 18 percent.

The premier asked DCs to work with sincerely and promisingly for

implementation of the government’s endeavour.

She also asked them to work with more devotion to maintain peace,

discipline and stability in all areas by eliminating militancy, corruption

and drugs.

State Minister for Public Administration M Farhad Hossain and Cabinet

Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam spoke on the occasion while Principal

Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Md. Nojibur Rahman was present

on the dais.

On behalf of the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners (DCs),

Divisional Commissioner of Khulna Lokman Hossain Mia, DC of Tangail Shahidul

Islam, DC of Sherpur Anar Kali Mahbub, and DC of Chattogram M Ilias Hossain

also spoke.

A video documentary on various measures including innovative ideas by local

administration for the welfare of the people was also screened at the event.

More….