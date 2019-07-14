Condolences on death of JP Chief HM Ershad

DHAKA, July 14, 2019 (BSS) – Several Ministers today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Leader of the Opposition and Jatiya Party Chairman Hussain Muhammad Ershad.

In separate condolence messages, Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, Liberation War Affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Planning minister MA Mannan and Environment minister Md Shahab Uddin prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Besides, Shipping state minister Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and Labour and Employment state minister Begum Monnujan Sufian also expressed profound shock at the death of Ershad and conveyed deep sympathy to bereaved family. They also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

HM Ershad, also a former president breathed his last today at 7.45 am at the intensive care unit of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) , where he was kept on life support for the last nine days when exposed to gradual organ failures.