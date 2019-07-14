President mourns death of HM Ershad

DHAKA, July 14, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today mourned the
death of Jatiya Party Chairman and former President H M Ershad.
In a condolence message, the head of the state expressed deep shock and
sorrow at the death of the opposition leader in the parliament.
President Hamid prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed
profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.
Ershad, who had been suffering from multiple diseases, including old-aged
complications with lung and kidney problems, breathed his last at Combined
Military Hospital (CMH) in the city this morning.