Speaker mourns death of HM Ershad

DHAKA, July 14, 2019 (BSS) – Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of leader of the Opposition in Parliament and Jatiya Party Chairman Hussain Muhammad Ershad.

Dr Chaudhury, in a condolence message, prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul of Ershad and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

In a another message, Deputy Speaker Md Fazle Rabbi Miah and chief whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury also expressed shock at his death.

Ershad, also a former president, breathed his last today at 7.45 am at the intensive care unit of the facility where he was kept on life support for the last nine days when he was exposed to gradual organ failures.