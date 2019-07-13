Indira to devote herself for betterment of womenfolk

DHAKA, July 13, 2019 (BSS) – With a firm resolute to embark on newer programmes to ensure equality between men and women, newly-inducted State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatunnesa Indira today made a vow to work for accelerating women empowerment and curbing repressions on women and children.

“I will devote myself to the task of ensuring women empowerment in all sectors absorbed in the Awami League’s electoral pledges,” she told journalists venting her immediate reaction after being inducted as a member of the councilor of ministers in Prime Minister’s Sheikh Hasina’s cabinet.

Indira, ruling AL women affairs secretary, also thanked the premier and AL President Sheikh Hasina for giving her the opportunity to do something for the betterment of the womenfolk, which make up half of the total population of the country.

Referring to the prime minister’s various initiatives to remove disparities and establish the rights of women, the state minister pledged to fulfill the electoral pledges of the AL.

“I’m very grateful to Sheikh Hasina for making me a cabinet member as it would enable me to do something good for the women of the country,” she added.

A leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of AL and a former general secretary of ruling AL’s women front- Mahila Awami League, Indira sought cooperation of all specially journalists to help carry out her assignment in days to come.