Researchers find antibiotics in pasteurized milk

DHAKA, July 13, 2019 (BSS) – In the second round of study a group of researchers in Dhaka University (DU) have again found antibiotics in pasteurized milk in seven samples mostly sold in the kitchen markets.

Four kinds of antibiotics- Oxytetracycline, Enrofloxacin, Ciprofloxacin and Levofloxacin-were found in all the seven samples of pasteurized milk of five companies, where three kinds of antibiotics were found in the first time research findings reveled on June 25,” said a press release issued today by Prof Dr. ABM Faruque, former director of Biomedical Research Centre of DU.

Antibiotics were also found in all the three samples of unpasteurized milk collected from local markets, it added.

Among the 10 samples of milk, four kinds of antibiotics were found in three samples, three sorts of antibiotics were detected in six milk samples and two types of antibiotics were found

in one sample, according to the research findings.

Earlier, a press release issued at a press conference at Pharmacy Lecture Theatre at DU said, “The presence of antibiotics which is used for treatment of human body is a matter of concern. Antibiotics Levofloxacin and Antibiotic Ciprofloxacin were found in all the seven samples of pasteurized milk and Antibiotic Azithromycin was found in six samples.”

The researchers hoped that the research will help the concern milk companies develop the quality of their products overcoming their management flaws and urged the concerned government agencies to take necessary steps for testing the products regularly to enhance the quality of milk of our country, the release added.

The research was conducted aiming to increase the awareness of the people as a result of the concerns of the government and the public about the quality of food products.