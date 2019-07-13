Flood situation worsens in Sylhet, Sunamganj

SYLHET, July 13, 2019 (BSS) – Flood situation in Sylhet and Sunamganj deteriorated further in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts today as several more upazilas were flooded due to heavy downpour coupled with the onrush of water from upstream.

Authorities have taken urgent steps while leaves of all officials of local administration in the affected areas have been canceled.

In Sylhet district, Kanaighat, Beanibazar, Zakiganj, Fenchuganj and Balaganj upazila have been flooded today while in the last two days Jaintiapur, Gowainghat and Companyganj upazilas were flooded. Two persons have been reported to be missing so far in the flood.

In Sunamganj, two more upazilas — Dharamapasha and Shalla — were flooded today while low-lying areas of Sunajgonj sadar, Tahirpur, Jamalganj, Bishambharpur and Dowarabazar went under water, snapping the road communications of the five upazilas.

Nearly 4 to 5 lack people have been stranded by flood water.

Water of Surma river is flowing 159 centimeter above the danger line at Kanaighat point, 61 centimeter at Sylhet point and 88 centimeter at Sunamganj point, Sylhet Water Development Board control room sources said.

Kushiara river water is flowing 146 centimeter above danger line at Amalshid point of Zakiganj, 85 centimeter at Sheola point of Beanibazar and 45 centimeter above at Sherpur point of Moulvibazar.

Small rivers in Sylhet division are also in rising trend.

In the last 24 hours, from 9am yesterday to 9am today, 660 millimeter rainfall has been recorded at 8 points in Sylhet, Sunamganj and Moulvibazar districts.

According to the officials of Sylhet district administrations, they have taken measures to face any situation as 45 metric tonnes of rice and 500 packets of light foods have been distributed among the flood affected people in Sylhet.

Sunamanj additional deputy commissioner Md Shariful Islam said relief goods have been distributed among 13,000 flood affected families in Sunamganj.