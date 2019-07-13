Flood: Northern region sees no respite despite Teesta recedes at Dalia

RANGPUR, July 13, 2019 (BSS) – Around 40,000 families have been affected in seven northern districts where flood situation further deteriorated today despite onrushing water from the upstream receded at Teesta Barrage Project (TBP) point.

Officials of Water Development Board (WDB) said the major rivers of Rangpur, Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Bogra and Sirajganj were flowing above their danger marks (DM) at eight points in the basin at 3 pm today.

Teesta crossed its DM for the first time in recent times at Kawnia point where the river was flowing 12 cm above its danger level at 3 pm, Superintending Engineer (SE) of WDB for Rangpur Circle-1 Md. Harun Ar Rashid said.

The Teesta was flowing 50cm above the DM at Dalia at 12 last night while at 37cm above at 3 pm today, Executive Engineer of the WDB’s TBP Division Rabiul Islam told BSS.

The Dharla was flowing 57 cm above the DM at Kurigram, Brahmaputra by 12 cm at Noonkhawa, 45 cm at Chilmari and by 42 cm above the DM at Fulchhari and Ghaghot by 16 cm at Gaibandha points at 3 pm today, he said.

WDB officials said the Jamuna was flowing 37 cm above the DM at Bahadurabad while 3 cm below the DM at Sariakandi, 24 cm below the DM at Kazipur and 48 cm below the DM at Sirajganj point.

However, there is a possibility of improvement of flood situation in the side of Teesta in Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari and some areas of Rangpur and Gaibandha districts due to sharp fall of onrushing water.

The government has launched relief operation as the current spate of deluge exposed thousands of people to sufferings following inundation of vast low-lying areas in the upper Brahmaputra basin.

Officials at district administrations said the rising trend of water levels of major rivers and tributaries continues and many people in seven northern districts were in crucial need for assistance prompting authorities to offer the support.

They said 2,100 tonnes of rice, Taka 35-lakh in cash and 14,000 packets of dry foods were allocated afresh yesterday for flood affected people.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) for Rangpur ATM Akhteruzzaman said the government allocated 300 tonnes of rice and five lakh Taka yesterday in addition to previous allocation of 300 tonnes of rice and Taka 2.50 lakh.

Already 50 tonnes of rice and dry foods were distributed among 2,600 affected families of Gangachara, Kawnia and Pirgachha upazilas, he said adding that more allocation of relief goods would be given in need.

SA Hayat, DRRO of Nilphamari, said the district administration has allocated 150 tonnes of rice and dry foods for distribution among 15,000 flood-affected people of six unions in Dimla upazila of the district.

The government allocated 450 tonnes of rice, 7.50 lakh Taka in cash and 4,000 packets of dry foods for flood affected people, he said.

Similarly, district administrations have allocated rice, money and dry foods for distribution among flood-hit people of Lalmonirhat, Gaibandha, Bogra and Sirajganj districts in the river basin.

Acting Divisional Commissioner Md. Zakir Hossain said the district administration, WDB, civil surgeon office and other authorities are working keeping hand in hand in a well-coordinated manner to face the flood situation in the region.