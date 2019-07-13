Lightning kills father, son in Sunamganj

SYLHET, July 13, 2019 (BSS) – A father and his son were killed in lightning at Tahirpur upazila of Sunamganj district this morning.

The deceased were identified as Haridul, 47, and his son Tara Mia, 12, resident of Maniktila village of Dokhin Shripur union of the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge of Tahirpur Thana Md Atikur Rahman said the thunderbolt struck them at around 9 am in the area when they were catching fish in a haor. Haridul and Tara were taken to Tahirpur Sadar Hospital, where the duty doctors declared them dead.