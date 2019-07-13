Met office forecasts heavy rainfall

DHAKA, July 13, 2019 (BSS) – Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions during the next 24 hours commencing at 10am today due to active monsoon over Bangladesh.

Landslide may occur at places over the hilly regions of Chattogram division due to heavy rainfall, said Met office today.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through India’s Rajasthan, Horiyana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across northern part of Bangladesh. One of its associated trough extends up to North Bay.

Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy rain fall at places over the country.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.