DC conference begins tomorrow

DHAKA, July 13, 2019 (BSS)-The annual conference of the deputy commissioners (DCs) will begin tomorrow with a view to ensuring good governance at all layers of society.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the conference at the Shapla Hall of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) at 10 am. After the inauguration session, the Prime Minister will join an open-discussion with the deputy commissioners.

The five-day conference will end on July 18.

Ministers, advisers, state ministers, deputy ministers and secretaries will attend different sessions to issue directives to the deputy commissioners and divisional commissioners, according to the cabinet division.

Working sessions will be held at the conference room of the Cabinet Division at the secretariat to be chaired by the cabinet secretary.

A total of 29 sessions will be held in this year’s DC conference. Some 333 proposals will be put forward in the conference.

Maintaining law and order, resolving land-related problems, strengthening activities of local government institutions, disaster management, implementation of poverty alleviation programmes and social safety net programmes are some of the key issues to be discussed in the conference.

On July 15, the DCs will attend six working sessions with ministers and secretaries of 19 ministries and divisions.

The DCs will call on President Md Abdul Hamid in the evening on that day.

On July 16, five sessions will be held with ministers and secretaries of 12 ministries and divisions.

The DCs will call on the Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain in the afternoon on that day.

Eight sessions will be held on July 17.

Meetings will be held with ministers and secretaries of 19 ministries and divisions.

On the concluding day on July 18, four sessions will be held with four ministries and divisions.

The conference will end with DC’s calling on Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.