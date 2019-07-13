Teesta crosses danger mark

NILPHAMARI, July 13, 2019 (BSS)- Water level of the Teesta river crossed

its danger mark today morning inundating the river basin areas.

At 6am, the river’s water flow was recorded at 52.60cm in Dalia Point of

Teesta River Barrage in Dimla upazila of the district.

As many as 20,000 families are castes away as low-lying and char lands of

Teesta river have been flooded by last few days’ downpour and onrush of water

from upstream.

Daily life of the residents of low-lying lands in Dimla and Jaldhaka

upazilas has come into a crippling state.

Roads, market places and educational institutes got inundated in many

parts.

Executive engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board of Dalia Md.

Rabiul Islam said that all of the water gates have been unlocked to control

the water rush.