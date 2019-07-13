Oath-taking of 2 cabinet members at Bangabhaban today

DHAKA, July 13, 2019 (BSS) -The Bangabhaban is set to hold an oath-taking ceremony for a new minister and a state minister today evening.

“All necessary preparations have been completed to hold the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet members at the Durbar Hall of the Bangabhaban at 7:30 pm,” President’s press secretary Mohammad Joynal Abedin told BSS yesterday afternoon.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is going to reshuffle her cabinet for a second time by promoting a state minister to minister and inducting a new face into the incumbent 47-member council of ministers through the ceremony.

Following a landslide victory in the 11th Jatiya Sangsad election on December 30 last year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s cabinet took oath on January 7, 2019 for a third consecutive term.

According to the cabinet division, the President of the Republic as per Section-56 (Article-2) of the Bangladesh Constitution appointed Imran Ahmed and Fazilatunnesa Indira as minister and state minister respectively.

“This appointment will be effective from the day of oath-taking,” said a notification issued by the Cabinet Division here today.

State Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmed will take oath as a full minister while Awami League Women Affairs Secretary Fazilatunnesa Indira as a state minister.

Earlier, a six-time MP from Sylhet-4 constituency Imran Ahmed was made state minister on January 7 last.

Fazilatunnesa Indira is also a former general secretary of ruling AL’s women front Mahila Awami League. She is an MP from a reserve seat for women for a second term.

Earlier, a minor reshuffle in the cabinet took place on May 19.

The head of the government reallocated portfolios of five cabinet members, curtailing the powers of two ministers and increasing the powers of two state ministers.