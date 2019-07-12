Monsoon rains kill 11 in Nepal, six in India

NEW DELHI, July 12, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – At least 11 people have been killed across Nepal after torrential monsoon rains induced floods and landslides, officials said on Friday.

In neighbouring north-eastern India the death toll from floods rose to six, with 870,000 people affected, officials said.

Heavy rains since Thursday have hit several districts in Nepal, especially

in the country’s eastern region and the southern plains.

A Home Ministry official said that so far 11 people have died, 13 are

injured and another eight have been reported missing.

Three were killed when a wall collapsed in the capital Kathmandu.

“Local authorities and our security officials are all working to rescue

people and bring them to safety. Helicopters are on standby if needed,”

Umakanta Adhikari told AFP.

Nepal’s weather department warned Thursday that heavy rains were expected

to continue for two days, and advised people to stay alert.

Nearly 150 people died last year in Nepal during the rainy season, which

typically begins in late June and lasts until the end of August.

In the northeastern Indian state of Assam monsoon floods have now

inundated 21 districts, officials said Friday.

In Bangladesh aid groups were providing rations to Rohingya refugees in

the southeast of the country with the UN World Food Programme saying Friday

that two people including a child had died.