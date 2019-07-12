Stead says New Zealand ready for ‘long night’ of World Cup final

LONDON, July 12, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – New Zealand coach Gary Stead believes sports fans across the rugby-mad country will be pulling an all-nighter in front of their television sets when his side face tournament hosts England in the Cricket World Cup final.

Neither side have won the World Cup before, although Sunday’s showpiece

match at Lord’s will be New Zealand’s second successive appearance in the

final after they finished runners-up to Australia four years ago.

In Britain, an agreement between rights-holders Sky and Channel 4 will see

the match screened on free to air television in the hope that millions of new

followers will tune in to watch an England side captained by Eoin Morgan go

one better than their predecessors of 1979, 1987 and 1992 by winning the

final.

Stead believes it will be a similar story back home as his team look to

emulate New Zealand’s rugby union All Blacks by being crowned world

champions.

That is despite a scheduled start time of 9:30 pm local time (0930 GMT),

which could cause problems for bars and pubs in New Zealand who did not apply

for a late liquor licence after failing to anticipate the Black Caps’ run to

the final.

“My understanding is it’s on free to air back home also, which is

awesome,” Stead told reporters at Lord’s on Friday.

“Many people will stay up late and I know a lot of them will be spending

some late hours. Monday might be a public holiday back home because most of

New Zealand will be staying up watching the game.”

“We’ve had a lot of supportive messages and we’re really excited about

what’s ahead,” added Stead.

England thrashed New Zealand by 119 runs in the teams’ final group match

but the Black Caps put that disappointment behind them with an upset 18-run

semi-final win over India.