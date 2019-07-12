Heavy rain cripples Khulna civic life

KHULNA, July 12, 2019 (BSS) – Incessant torrential rains began this afternoon took nearly two-third of Khulna city with severe water logging and paralyzing city life causing immense suffering to the citizens.

Met office source said, they recorded a total of 59 millimeters of rainfall in the city in the two and half hours from 2.30 pm 5.00 pm.

Talking to Regional Director of Khulna Met Office Ameerul Azad said, this is the first heavy rain during the current rainy season.

Many areas of the city’s KDA Avenue, Khanjahan Ali Road, Lower Jessore Road, Rupsha Strand Road, Sher-e-Bagla Road, Iqbalnagar, Tutpara and low lying areas have already gone under knee-deep water making it different for vehicular movement.

Rainwater flooded kitchen markets, slums and ground floors of most buildings and markets. Many human haulers and battery run bike were found stranded on waterlogged roads while office-goers were seen struggling to find transport.

Sufferings of the people was mounted as the rain water did not recede fast from most of the areas as adjoining canals were eaten up by illegal grabbers and filled up with siltation.

KCC mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleq sad the issue of water-logging cannot be mitigated without coordinated efforts of Khulna Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (KWASA), Khulna Development Authority, Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP), KCC and other stakeholders.