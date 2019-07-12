Water level in major rivers rises in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, July 12, 2019 (BSS) – Water level in all the major rivers in the district increased sharply in the last 24 hours due to incessant rain and onrush of hilly water from the upstream.

Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) office sources said the water level of the Brahmaputra has increased by 36 cm, the Teesta by 3 cm, Karotoa by 34 cm and the Ghagot by 53 cm.

The Brahmaputra at Fulchharighat point was flowing 21 cm, the Teesta at Kaunia point 21 cm. the Karotoa at Katakhali point 180 cm and the Ghagot at New Bridge Road point 44 cm below their respective danger levels.

With the rise of water level in the rivers, the low-lying areas of the chars and the Brahmaputra river basin under Sundarganj, Sadar, Fulchhari and Shaghata were inundated creating suffering of people.

Mokhlasur Rahman, executive engineer of BWDB, said 45 mm rainfall was recorded during the last 24 hours till Friday 9 am and if the Brahmaputra and the Ghagot rivers continued toise due to rain.

As the rivers are in rising trend, the officials and the employees has been kept alert to deal of the flood.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin said an emergency meeting of district disaster management committee was held at the conference room of the district collectorate building here on Thursday.

The district level officials and NGO representatives have been working to minimize losses of lives and properties caused by flood.

The district and the upazila administration are fully ready to face the flood situation in the district.