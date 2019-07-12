Youth arrested for spreading rumour on Padma Bridge

CHITTAGONG, July 12, 2019 (BSS)- Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) today arrested a youth on charge of spreading rumour in the social media that “Padma Bridge will need human skull and blood.”

A team of RAB-7 arrested Arman Hossain from from Tailardwip area of Anwara Upazila. Arman is the son of Md. Hashem of Barkhain of the same upazila.

Commander of RAB-7 Chandgaon camp Major Mehedi Hasan said Arman has been spreading rumour about Padma Bridge regularly.

He used Face book and You tube for spreading the rumour, scaring people.

Being confirmed about his location, RAB today arrested him and handed over the Anwara thana.

Padma Bridge Project director in a release on July 8 last warned people that such rumour is punishable offence.