BCB XI in command in Bengaluru

DHAKA, July 11, 2019 (BSS) – Visiting BCB XI bolstered their position against Vidarbha Cricket Association on the second of the four-day match in Dr. (Captain) K. Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament in Alur-2 (Golden Oval) in Begaluru on Thursday.

Mominul Haque however could not reach his well-deserved double century chances as he fell for 169 but youngster Nazmul Hossain Shanto picked up his seventh first class ton as BCB XI declared their first innings on 500-7.

Vidarbha ended the day on 114-1 in 30 overs after rain briefly halted the day’s game.

The local side is now trailing by 386 runs.

Akshay Kolhar was batting on 62. His opening partner R Sanjay was dismissed by Taijul Idlam for 49.

Resuming the day on 303-2, BCB XI added 198 runs to the overnight total to declare their innings.

Mominul who began the day on 157, was the first batsman to be out on the day, on 169, adding just 12 runs to his overnight total.

He struck 22 fours and one six in his 243 balls knock.

Shanto who was on 24 on day one, went on to complete his century and finally was dismissed for 118 off 219, smashing 13 fours and two sixes.

He and Ariful Haque added 126-run for sixth wicket stand after BCB XI lost three wickets for 15 runs in the first hour of day two including Mominul.

Their partnership however was key in helping the side to reach 500. Ariful Haque blasted five fours and as many sixes in his 77 off 142.

Darshan Nalknade was the most successful bowler for Vidarbha with 4-79.