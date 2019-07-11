2 to take oath as minister, state minister Saturday

DHAKA, July 11, 2019 (BSS) – Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam today hinted that a state minister will be made minister and a new state minister will join the government.

“We are ready to hold the oath-taking ceremony on Saturday at Bangabhaban,” he said in reply to a question at a press conference at the Secretariat here.

He didn’t name the two.

A 47-member council of ministers, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was constituted on January 7 a week after the 11th parliamentary election held on December 30 last.

A minor cabinet reshuffle took place on May 19.