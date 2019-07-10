Partial moon eclipse on July 17

DHAKA, July 10, 2019 (BSS)-A partial eclipse of the Moon will occur on
July 17.
The eclipse will start at zero hours 42 minutes 12 seconds BST and will end
at 6 hours 19 minutes 24 seconds of that day, said a Met office release
today.
The greatest eclipse will occur at 3 hours 30 minutes 48 seconds BST of
that day. Greatest magnitude of the eclipse will be 0.658.
This eclipse will be visible in Bangladesh if the sky remains clear.
The eclipse will be visible from East of Maritius in the Indian Ocean to
South-West of St. Helena Ascension and Tristan da cunha in the South Atlantic
Ocean.
Visit www.bmd.gov.bd/eclipse for detailed information.