Partial moon eclipse on July 17

DHAKA, July 10, 2019 (BSS)-A partial eclipse of the Moon will occur on

July 17.

The eclipse will start at zero hours 42 minutes 12 seconds BST and will end

at 6 hours 19 minutes 24 seconds of that day, said a Met office release

today.

The greatest eclipse will occur at 3 hours 30 minutes 48 seconds BST of

that day. Greatest magnitude of the eclipse will be 0.658.

This eclipse will be visible in Bangladesh if the sky remains clear.

The eclipse will be visible from East of Maritius in the Indian Ocean to

South-West of St. Helena Ascension and Tristan da cunha in the South Atlantic

Ocean.

Visit www.bmd.gov.bd/eclipse for detailed information.