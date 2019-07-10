President for exploring investment potentials in Iran

DHAKA, July 10, 2019 (BSS) -President M Abdul Hamid today directed Bangladesh ambassador to Iran AFM Gousal Azam Sarker to take pragmatic steps to explore the trade and investment potentials.

The head of the state came up with some directives as Bangladesh’s new ambassador to Iran paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban this afternoon, President’s press secretary Joynal Abedin told BSS.

Putting emphasis on strengthening the existing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Iran, President Hamid asked the Bangladesh envoy to work for further enhancing the ties between the two countries during his tenure in Iran.

The ambassador sought necessary directives as well as cooperation from the President in discharging his duties.

Abdul Hamid assured him of providing all necessary supports during the ambassador’s stay there.

Former DG at International Organisations Wing of the Foreign Ministry, Azam Sarker is a career diplomat, belongs to the 1986 batch of BCS foreign affairs cadre, according to, the foreign ministry.

Sarker earlier served as Bangladesh’s ambassador to Lebanon and Sweden, it said.

Secretaries concerned to the Bangabhaban were also present there.