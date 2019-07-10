Jute harvest begins in Panchagarh

PANCHAGARH, July 10, 2019- (BSS) – Farmers in the district are passing busy time with harvesting jute as well as its rotting processing.

According to Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), farmers of the district have achieved bumper yield of jute this year for favorable atmosphere.

They said a total of 12, 908 hectares of land were brought under jute cultivation this year with the production target of 1 ,50,808 bells of jute.

Farmers are expecting fair price of their produced this year.

Deputy Director of DAE office of Panchagarh Abu Hanif said, “We have given training to the farmers on modern farming technology. Alongside providing training, we have given quality seeds and fertilizers to them at a free of

cost.”