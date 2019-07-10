Dhaka, Amsterdam to continue mutual cooperation in ICT sector

DHAKA, July 10, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh and Netherlands have pledged to continue their mutual cooperation for the sake of their respective interest, especially in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector.

The pledge came up when Netherlands’ visiting Queen in Bangladesh Maxima met State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak at a city hotel today, said a press release.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest development and progress in the ICT sector in details.

Palak informed the Netherlands Queen that the Bangladesh achieved unprecedented development in different social index, including ICT sector, in the last 10 years.

Digital centres have been set up at over 5,000 unions across the country to reach the digital services to the doorstep of the people at grassroots level, the ICT state minister said, adding that the government is now working to ensure quality of the services in the sector.

Netherlands Queen Maxima highly lauded the development taken place in different sectors under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

She suggested launching of Single Window for Approval of Business for legal approval of new businesses centrally and assured of giving all necessary assistances in this regard.

Maxima underscored the need for accelerating the implementation of the government’s Interoperable Payment Platform.

ICT Division Secretary NM Zeaul Alam and others officials concerned were present in the meeting.