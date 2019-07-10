Saif SC, Ctg. Abahani tie end 1-1 draw in BPL

DHAKA, July 10, 2019 (BSS) – Saif Sporting Club came from behind to forced Chittagong Abahani Limited toa 1-1 goal draw in the Bangladesh Premier League football held on Wednesday at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS).

In the day’s match, Sohel gave the port city team Chittagong Abahani a deserving lead early in the 4th minute while foreign recruit Cordoba restored the parity for Saif in the 26th minute of the match.

After the lemon break, both the teams launched several attacks to take lead but failed to convert those any of them in to a goal.

With the day’s feat, Saif Sporting Club improved their tally to 38 points from 19 matches while Chittagong Abahani Limited also bagged 23 points from 20 outings.

Thursday’s matches: Brothers Union vs NoFeL Sporting Club (4 pm), Abahani Limited vs Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra (7 pm) at BNS, Arambagh Krira Sangha vs Bashundhara Kings at Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh (4 pm), Team BJMC vs Bangladesh Mutijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra at Shaheed Bhulu Stadium in Noakhali (4 pm).