Exploring prospect of industrialisation stressed in Rangpur

RANGPUR, July 10, 2019 (BSS) – The newly elected leaders of Rangpur Chamber

of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) have stressed on exploring prevailing

prospect of industrialisation for creating jobs and promoting business in

Rangpur region.

They came up with the observation at the installation cum oath-taking

function of the newly elected 19-member biennial executive committee of RCCI

for the 2019-2021 terms at RCCI auditorium on Tuesday evening, a press

release said today.

Chairman of the RCCI Election Board Md. Abdur Rahim conducted oath-taking

function of newly elected members of the RCCI executive committee.

Newly elected RCCI President Mostafa Sohrab Chowdhury Titu, Senior Vice-

President Mostoba Hossain Ripan and Vice-president Manjur Ahmed Azad with

other Directors took oath on the occasion.

The newly elected Directors are: Md. Shajahan Babu, Md. Obaidur Rahman

Ratan, Md. Motahar Hossain Mandal Mowla, Md. Amjad Hossain Chowdhury, Md.

Reaz Shaheed Shovan, Md. Ashraful Alam Al Amin, Md. Azizul Islam Mintu, Md.

Akbar Ali, Partho Bose, Debobrata Sarker Ranju, Md. Zulfiquer Aziz Khan, Md.

Habibur Rahman Raja, Khemchand Somani Rabi, Ajay Prasad Babon, Pronoy Banik

and Alhaj Mashiur Rahman Ranga.

After taking oath, Mostoba Hossain Ripan called upon young entrepreneurs

to come forward in availing the facilities being provided by the present

government for industrialisation to enhance trade and commerce in Rangpur

region.

Mostafa Sohrab Chowdhury Titu said steps would be taken to attract both

local and foreign investors to promote industrialisation for faster

development of Rangpur region to attain the sustainable development goals by

2030.

Former and incumbent executives, Directors, members and officials of RCCI,

members of RCCI Election and Appeal Boards, industrialists, bankers, business

community leaders, journalists and elite attended the function.