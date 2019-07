WASHINGTON, July 9, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – US President Donald Trump warned Iran again on Tuesday over its breach of a uranium enrichment cap.

“Iran is doing a lot of bad things … and they’d better be very careful,” the president told reporters at the White House.

Trump’s warning — repeating similar remarks he made over the weekend in New Jersey — came a day after UN inspectors confirmed Tehran had exceeded a uranium enrichment cap set by its landmark 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.