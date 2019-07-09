Thailand to work for women empowerment in Bangladesh: envoy

DHAKA, July 9, 2019 (BSS) – Thai ambassador in Dhaka Arunrung Phothong Humphreys today said that his country is eager to work with Bangladesh in women empowerment.

The envoy made the remark while paying a courtesy call on Women and Children Affairs Ministry secretary Kamrun Nahar at her office.

The ambassador praised the women entrepreneurs of Bangladesh and expressed her eagerness to provide them with training to increase their efficiency and widen their knowledge about the value addition of the produced goods.

The woman and children affairs secretary said that the relations between the two friendly countries are widening day by day.

She mentioned that the achievements of Thailand in empowering women as praiseworthy and said that the women in Bangladesh is also getting empowered through food manufacturing and processing, sewing, beatification, fashion designing and other ways.

Kamrun said that her ministry is providing the women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh with training to create a brand value through “Joyeeta Foundation”.

Ministry’s additional secretaries Sheikh Rafiqul Islam and Jyoti Lal Kuri and joint secretary Md Abu Taleb was also present, among others, during the meeting.