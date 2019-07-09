Women’s Handball league results

DHAKA, July 9, 2019 (BSS) – Two more matches of the Cute Women’s Handball League were decided on the penultimate day at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city.

On the day, Madaripur Handball Training Center beat RN Sports Home by 69-25 goals after leading the first half by 39-12 goals while Dilkusha Sporting Club defeated Viqarunnisa Noon Sports Academy by 28-26 goals after dominating the first half by 15-12 goals.

The closing ceremony of the league will be held tomorrow (Wednesday) at the same venue with Madaripur Handball Training Center will take on Quantum Foundation at 1 pm while table topper Dhaka Mariners Youngs’Club faces Arambagh Krira Sangha at 3 pm.