Two electrocuted in Brahmanbaria

BRAMANBARIA, July 9, 2019 (BSS) – Two people were electrocuted in separate incidents in Sadar upazila of the district last night (Monday).

The deceased were identified as Mostafa Mia, 40, of Paik Para village at Basudev union in Sadar upazila and Md Yasin Mian of Sutiyara village at Budhal union, police sources said.

Family sources said Mostafa Mia came in contact with a live electric wire while working with the electric line. He was rushed to Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila, where on-duty doctor declared him dead.

In another incident, Yasin Mian came in contact with an electric wire and sustained injuries. He was rushed to Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila, where on-duty doctors declared him dead.