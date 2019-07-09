BB allows releasing $10,000 for travelling abroad on medical ground

DHAKA, July 9, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Bank (BB) now allows releasing US$10,000 or equivalent through authorized dealers for travelling abroad on health grounds by Bangladeshi nationals against documentary medical evidences.

“Such facility may also be usable through international cards (prepaid or debit or credit), subject to adhere to applicable instructions,” according to a BB circular issued here today.

To streamline card reporting procedure, the circular said, a new field named “Medical Quota” has been added under ENTITLEMNT menu in online international card monitoring system for reporting of foreign exchange released through international cards (prepaid or debit or credit) for travelling abroad on health ground.

In accordance with the above reporting procedure, authorized dealers (ADs) are advised to report foreign exchange transactions executed through international cards on account of health ground.